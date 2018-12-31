Smart Bets: Asheville Mardi Gras Twelfth Night Celebration

Mardi Gras season has returned, and with it Asheville Mardis Gras’ annual Twelfth Night celebration. Coinciding with Epiphany, the Saturday, Jan. 5, party at Club 11 on Grove invites costumed revelers to eat, drink and be merry with help from a photo booth and DJ Chilligan’s eclectic, dance-friendly tunes. The central component, however, is the King Cake, in which lies a small plastic baby. The AMG member whose slice contains the trinket will select a royal consort and lead the AMG Parade on Sunday, March 3, as 2019’s royal couple. The official theme for the downtown procession is “Wild, Wild Asheville,” one that AMG executive committee chair Diane Curry says “leaves a lot of room for interpretation, which is perfect for such a creative city.” Twelfth Night runs 7-11 p.m. Free for members ($25 annual fee)/$10 at the door for nonmembers. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo courtesy of Asheville Mardi Gras
