Smart Bets: Twelfth Night

Mardi Gras may be six weeks away, but the annual celebration’s season officially begins Saturday, Jan. 6, with Twelfth Night parties around the world. Asheville Mardis Gras’ gathering at Club 11 on Grove serves as a fundraiser and membership drive for the organization with music, a photo booth and a cash bar. Event organizers say “costumery and buffoonery are welcome but not required” and have already announced the theme for the Sunday, Feb. 11, parade: “AsheVillage People.” The leaders of the promenade will be determined when members take a slice of King Cake in hopes of receiving the piece with a tiny plastic baby baked inside. The lucky recipient will then pick a royal consort. The party runs 7-11 p.m. Free for AMG members ($25 annual memberships available at the door)/$10 general public. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo by Emily Tidwell

