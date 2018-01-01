Smart Bets: Music from the Underground

Founded in Asheville in 2011, the name of chamber music organization AmiciMusic means “music among friends.” Its latest allied program is Music from the Underground, in which violinist Tim Schwarz and pianist Daniel Weiser (AmiciMusic’s artistic director) team up to spotlight neglected works created for those two instruments by minority composers. The program includes classical music, blues and spirituals by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, George Morrison, William Grant Still and W.C. Handy. The duo play three times in as many days: Friday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church Asheville; Saturday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m., at Isis Music Hall; and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2 p.m., at White Horse Black Mountain. Adults $20 at the door. amicimusic.org. Photo of Coleridge-Taylor, c. 1893, via Wikimedia Commons
