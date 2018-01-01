Smart Bets: Ken Waldman

Since the publication of his Trump Sonnets in March, Ken Waldman has received an array of reactions as he’s shared the satirical poems with audiences across the country. In honor of the Jan. 1 release of the series’ second volume, subtitled 33 Commentaries, 33 Dreams, the Alaska artist is taking his new theater piece, Donald Trump Is My Muse, on the road. The evening of poetry, music and storytelling includes Appalachian-style string-band tunes with Weaverville-based multi-instrumentalist Adam Tanner. Waldman will also offer insight regarding his artistic process and generally enter into a dialogue with the audience, exploring current events through the prism of creativity. The diverse show stops by Firestorm Books on Friday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m. Admission by donation. firestorm.coop. Photo courtesy of Waldman
