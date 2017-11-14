Belgrade, Serbia-born (and Seattle-raised) conductor Darko Butorac is the second finalist to lead the Asheville Symphony Orchestra through a Masterworks concert. Throughout this season, all six contenders for the music director position will helm the local symphony. This performance is Butorac’s opportunity to introduce himself and his take on classical music to the Asheville audience. Preview the event by seeing the musician’s charming TedxUMontana talk, “The Language of Conducting.” Then, take in the concert at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, featuring Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (with guest soloist Lisa Smirnova), Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 and the 21st-century piece “Rainbow Body” — inspired by the medieval mystic Hildegard of Bingen — by Christopher Theofanidis. “One of my passions is to create programs that bring together deeply contrasting works, which share an underlying thread,” says Butorac. Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. $24-$69. ashevillesymphony.org. Smirnova’s photo, left, by Joyce Rohrmoser; Butorac’s photo courtesy of the conductor
Smart bets: Darko Butorac with Asheville Symphony
