Smart Bets: Axxa/Abraxas

Psych-rockers Axxa/Abraxas have been commanding stages in Asheville since 2014 and are in the midst of an especially productive month. On April 5, frontman Ben Asbury self-released the band’s third LP, Get Weird or Die Boring, and opened a monthlong art installation, Continental Drift/Lunar Eclipse, at Harvest Records of paintings he created in conjunction with the album. A multiweek tour of the East Coast followed with colleagues Grand Vapids from Athens, Ga. — Asbury’s home before Asheville — awaits, but first, the two groups will celebrate the new Axxa/Abraxas album with a record release show on Saturday, April 27, at The Mothlight. Fellow Asheville acts Hug and Knives & Daggers will warm up the stage beginning at 8 p.m. Free for ages 21 and over/$5 for under 21. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of Asbury
