Smart Bets: Bermuda Triangle

The last time Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard formed a side project, the world was introduced to the retro punk band Thunderbitch. Back for more tangential adventures, the Grammy winner goes in a slightly different direction alongside Nashville singer-songwriters Jesse Lafser and Becca Mancari in Bermuda Triangle, melding lush harmonies with acoustic guitar, stand-up bass and subtle drum machines. The bandmates had so much fun in mid-July at what was supposed to be a one-off performance at The Basement East in Nashville, they decided to head out for a five-show tour at select cities across the South in early October. One of the stops is The Orange Peel on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m. $20 advance/$25 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Sarah Harvey