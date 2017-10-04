Smart Bets: Bermuda Triangle

The last time Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard formed a side project, the world was introduced to the retro punk band Thunderbitch. Back for more tangential adventures, the Grammy winner goes in a slightly different direction alongside Nashville singer-songwriters Jesse Lafser and Becca Mancari in Bermuda Triangle, melding lush harmonies with acoustic guitar, stand-up bass and subtle drum machines. The bandmates had so much fun in mid-July at what was supposed to be a one-off performance at The Basement East in Nashville, they decided to head out for a five-show tour at select cities across the South in early October. One of the stops is The Orange Peel on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m. $20 advance/$25 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo by Sarah Harvey
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.