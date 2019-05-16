Smart Bets: Big Lazy

Monday, May 20, is one of those dates when it seems as if the universe is giving music fans a sign. Described in its Facebook event as “the bill of destiny,” the feat of interstellar overlap finds New York City-based instrumental trio Big Lazy playing none other than The Lazy Diamond. The band has been performing together for 20 years and was founded by Stephen Ulrich, the composer for the HBO series “Bored to Death,” starring Jason Schwartzman, Zach Galifianakis and Ted Danson. Touring in advance of its forthcoming album Dear Trouble, currently slated for an October release, Big Lazy fulfills its ideal venue mission with help from instrumental trio Steelin’ Time and another act yet to be determined at press time, which open the show at 10 p.m. Free. facebook.com/TheLazyDiamondBar. Photo by Marco North
