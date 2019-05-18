Acoustic Asheville: John Smith

British folk singer John Smith has released five records over the past 12 years. He blends multiple styles of guitar playing with a distinct voice. His music is often described as honest: His lyrics are somewhat personal and tell stories that we can all relate to.

While in tour with a recent tour stop at Isis Music Hall, Smith gave a two song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Hummingbird”

“Hares on the Mountain”