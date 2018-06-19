Smart Bets: Blac Rabbit

Identical twin brothers Amiri and Rahiem Taylor have said that when people see them pick up their guitars, they expect to hear Bob Marley or Stevie Wonder covers. Elated to subvert expectations, the Bed Stuy, Brooklyn-based siblings instead developed a following performing Beatles covers on the New York City subway, which led to a guest spot on “Ellen,” where they performed “Eight Days a Week.” Under the name Blac Rabbit, they also play original psych-rock tunes with drummer Patrick Jones and bassist/guitarist Josh Lugo. Just before the end of 2017, the band released a self-titled EP that its members recorded and mixed on their own. As part of its East Coast summer tour, the four-piece stops by Ambrose West on Sunday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Nashville-based garage-pop quartet Kid Freud opens. $10. ambrosewest.com. Photo by Angel Boyd
