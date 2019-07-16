Smart Bets: Casey Balsham

Starting Friday, July 19, at 9 p.m., LaZoom Room plays host to consecutive nights of stand-up among comedian friends. That evening features New York City-based stand-up Casey Balsham, the co-host of Not Another True Crime Podcast and a former lead in the Off-Broadway production of HA! The Musical, which, appropriately enough, is about stand-up comedy. Fellow NYC comedian and Jon Stewart collaborator Robby Slowik opens the show, then the following night, at the same venue and time, they’ll swap roles with Balsham warming up the stage for Slowik, plus a lead-in set by Raleigh native and current Brooklynite Davidson Boswell. $8 advance/$12 day of show. lazoomtours.com/lazoom-room. Photo by Mindy Tucker