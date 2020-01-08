Smart Bets: Cashavelly Morrison

A native of West Virginia, Cashavelly Morrison began her creative pursuits as a child, studying dance and eventually enrolling at the N.C. School of the Arts before joining regional ballet companies in Texas and Virginia. She also holds a degree in creative writing, which has helped inform her current primary artistic focus as an Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter. Now based in Winston-Salem, Morrison and her guitarist husband, Ryan Macleod, return to Asheville — their self-professed “spirit home” where they were married and cut both of their albums (at Echo Mountain Recording) — for a Wednesday, Jan. 15, show on the Isis Music Hall main stage. Asheville-based singer-songwriter Tina Collins of the band Tina and Her Pony opens the night at 8:30. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of the musician
