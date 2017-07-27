Smart bets: Charles Walker Band

The Charles Walker Band performs neo-funk, an optimistic fusion of rhythm and pop. The group’s sound has evolved consistently over its albums, including upcoming release Reckless n Young. “It will be a new sound experience but the same positive vibes,” says frontman, saxophonist and band namesake Walker of that album, which is due out in September. “Asheville is one of my favorite spots to play,” he says. “Folks busking on the streets, mom-and-pop stores all over the place, friendly people who take the time to say hello and even let you sleep on their couch after a show.” The three-piece band — including vocalist Porsche Carmon and David Johnson on drums — plays Isis Music Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. $10. isisasheville.com. Photo by Artaska Roberts
