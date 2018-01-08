Smart Bets: Charlie’s On Acid

If you’ve seen the movie The Crow, you’ve seen Charlie’s on Acid — albeit under a different name. The North Carolina rockers backed up heavy metal guitarist and frontman Eric Draven (played by the late Brandon Lee) in his group Hangman’s Joke, and the final photos taken of Lee before his tragic death were with these fictional bandmates. In the real world, Charlie’s on Acid formed in Charlotte in 1990 and went on to open for White Zombie and Blind Melon. Along the way, the quartet built a strong following in Asheville and were regulars at 45 Cherry Street, where Archers of Loaf opened for them. Back in town as part of a three-day “Microdose Tour” of the Carolinas, the band plays The Mothlight on Friday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. $10. themothlight.com. Photo courtesy of the band
