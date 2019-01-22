Smart Bets: Chatham Rabbits

Hailing from just outside of Chapel Hill in the Bynum community, the traditional folk duo Chatham Rabbits takes its name from the town’s legendary, early 1900s string band that first carried that moniker — and does so with a strong sense of historical duty. “The people of Bynum sort of elected that name for us,” Austin McCombie told UNC-TV’s “My Home, NC.” “We felt really honored.” With Austin on guitar and fiddle and his wife Sarah Osborne McCombie handling banjo, the pair share vocal and songwriting responsibilities on their debut LP, All I Want From You, which features contributions from members of Mandolin Orange and Mipso. On the road for their album release tour, Chatham Rabbits play Isis Music Hall’s upstairs lounge on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo by Kendall Atwater