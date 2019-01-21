Smart Bets: Nathan Alling Long

On a quantity level, it’s difficult to find more narrative prowess in a single volume of writing and by a single author than Nathan Alling Long’s The Origin of Doubt: Fifty Short Fictions. Initially conceived as a goal for Long to have 50 flash fictions published together by the time he turned 50 years old, early manuscripts of the work were sent out under the title Fifty/Fifty, suggesting that readers would perhaps enjoy half of the short-short stories. After eclipsing the half-century mark, the Philadelphia-based author and Stockton University creative writing professor decided on The Origin of Doubt, which is also a subsection of the book that centers on adolescence. The prolific writer and queer literature advocate will read from his newest collection at Malaprop’s on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Author photo by Gary Plouff