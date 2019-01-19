30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my 30 Days Out column spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

January and February are the time of year when local artists are often found close to home, and slightly fewer nationally touring artists swing into town. That makes it an ideal time to check out some of the superb locally sourced music that’s available here. Two of the shows spotlighted in this issue feature multiple local artists headlining, and another has a local group opening.

Artist: Walk the Moon

Venue: Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Date: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.

Door: $35-45

There was a time when rock acts seemed to rule the musical landscape. There was a kind of shared cultural experience, one that held true even if one wasn’t even into the music. Everybody knew, for example, who Aerosmith and Elton John were. Today, in the era of narrowcasting and market segmentation, music can be less of a shared experience. This Cincinnati-based foursome has been making music since 2006, and while a random person on the street may not have heard of Walk the Moon, the group has either won or been nominated for more than a dozen awards. The band’s sound finds its greatest appeal with younger audiences; Walk the Moon’s 2014 single “Shut Up and Dance” was a worldwide hit, charting in more than 25 countries.



Artist: Team AMG

Venue: Isis Music Hall

Date: Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 p.m.

Door: $10 advance, $15 day of show

AMG (short for Aud10 Music Group) is a collective of Asheville-based artists; this annual event is now in its fourth year. Headliners this time include beloved local musician, DJ and karaoke host Lyric (Leeda Jones) and singer/rapper DJ Audio (Ethan Conner when he’s at home). More acts are likely to be added to the bill.



Artist: Local Live: Beatle Bash

Venue: White Horse Black Mountain

Date: Monday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

Door: $10

Four popular local artists come together for a night of music by the band you’ve known for all these years. Winding their way through The Beatles’ catalog are husband and wife Jay Brown and Aditi Sethi (both of The Appalucians); Asheville storyteller, author and musician Greg Candle; and guitarist Bob Hinkle, perhaps best known in these parts as the founder and proprietor of White Horse Black Mountain. The venue recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.



Artist: MELD

Venue: The One Stop

Date: Friday, Feb. 1, 10 p.m.

Door: free

Electronica and classic soul might not seem two genres that readily mix, but in the hands of Nashville-based MELD (Melanie Dewey), the combination works. Dewey describes her sound as “cinematic R&B,” drawing from both the jam aesthetic and classic soulful female vocalist like Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin and Susan Tedeschi. Asheville’s own Sister Ivy opens.

