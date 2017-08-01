Smart bets: Craft City

During a childhood spent in Taiwan, Jessica White developed a passion for traditional crafts. Now an Asheville-based studio artist with an emphasis on letterpress printing, she shares her trade with folks interested in trying out the technique at Craft City — the Center for Craft, Creativity & Design’s latest outdoor pop-up workshop. Those who drop into the festive session (complete with live music) can purchase a DIY notebook kit. Covers can be customized with various types and blocks, and can be printed using White’s mobile printing press. Craft food and shandies round out the party on Friday, Aug. 4. (The Friday, Sept. 1, event’s featured artist is Victoria Bradbury, teaching the construction of light-up dioramas.) 5-8 p.m. Craft kits are $7-$10. cccdnow.org/craftcity. Photo by Cory Podielski
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.