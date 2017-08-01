Smart bets: Craft City

During a childhood spent in Taiwan, Jessica White developed a passion for traditional crafts. Now an Asheville-based studio artist with an emphasis on letterpress printing, she shares her trade with folks interested in trying out the technique at Craft City — the Center for Craft, Creativity & Design’s latest outdoor pop-up workshop. Those who drop into the festive session (complete with live music) can purchase a DIY notebook kit. Covers can be customized with various types and blocks, and can be printed using White’s mobile printing press. Craft food and shandies round out the party on Friday, Aug. 4. (The Friday, Sept. 1, event’s featured artist is Victoria Bradbury, teaching the construction of light-up dioramas.) 5-8 p.m. Craft kits are $7-$10. cccdnow.org/craftcity. Photo by Cory Podielski