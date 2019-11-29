Smart Bets: David Wilcox

The story of Asheville’s music scene wouldn’t be complete without a mention of singer-songwriter David Wilcox: The Warren Wilson grad’s early albums The Nightshift Watchman (1987) and How Did You Find Me Here (’89) served as a soundtrack for many a folk music fan. Wilcox’s 30-plus-year career and 20 records (released both independently and via labels) track his growth as a storyteller and observer of life’s twists and turns. Rolling Stone called Wilcox’s musical odyssey “compelling and richly deserving of a listen” — but local fans already knew that. And that’s why the musician, who still calls Asheville home, returns to The Grey Eagle this time each year for his annual Thanksgiving Homecoming Concert, featuring special (and as yet undisclosed) guests. Friday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m. $22 advance/$30 day of show. thegreyeagle.net. Photo by Lynne Harty