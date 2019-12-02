Smart Bets: Bruce Steele

A regular contributor to D23, the Disney fan club magazine, Asheville-based writer (and Xpress movie critic) Bruce Steele took on his biggest project for the company with One Day at Disney. He interviewed more than 70 Disney employees from a range of positions within the far-reaching company, from “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts and Captain Marvel star Brie Larson to (currently) less famous figures with behind-the-scenes roles at various Disney theme parks and offices. The result is a sharp coffee table book, full of gorgeous color photos and Steele’s profiles of people from around the world who keep the company’s diverse enterprises active and magical. On Thursday, Dec. 5, at Malaprop’s, Steele will discuss his new work in conversation with fellow local writer Denise Kiernan (The Last Castle), beginning at 6 p.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Author photo by Christopher Oakley
