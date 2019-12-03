Smart Bets: Joshua Messick

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin

Since winning the 2003 National Hammered Dulcimer competition, Joshua Messick has made good on his immense potential, headlining festivals and being the featured instrumentalist for the animated film Mary and the Witch’s Flower by Studio Ponoc, the continuation of famed Studio Ghibli. The Asheville-based musician has also remained a prolific recording artist, with seven albums to his name, including a recent pair of instrumental Christmas music collections. Alongside his wife, Stephanie Messick (Celtic harp), James Kylen (percussion) and Ryan Knott (cello), Messick will return to White Horse Black Mountain for consecutive Christmas-themed programs on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. Each show begins at 8 p.m. $20 advance/$22 day of shows. whitehorseblackmountain.com. Photo by Lynne Harty

