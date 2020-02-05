Smart Bets: Dustbowl Revival

Not into the Academy Awards? The Grey Eagle is here to serve the film-averse with an assist from Dustbowl Revival on Sunday, Feb. 9. Described as a “California roots orchestra,” the L.A.-based sextet came together 12 years ago, thanks to a Craigslist ad and is hitting the road in support of the group’s latest album, Is It You, Is It Me. Released on Jan. 31, the 13 tracks were recorded over the course of two weeks with producer Sam Kassirer (Lake Street Dive; Josh Ritter), during which each band member performed on multiple instruments, resulting in the group’s most polished collection to date. North Carolina native Seth Walker gets the night started at 8 with a set of original electric blues tunes. $15 advance/$18 day of show. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Shervin Lainez