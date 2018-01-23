Smart Bets: Floyd Is Dead

Combining the work of two of music’s most passionate fan bases, the multisensory experience Floyd Is Dead straddles the boundaries between faithful tributes to Pink Floyd and The Grateful Dead, and boundary-pushing originality. Dreamed up by Asheville funk-fusion band The Snozzberries, the show debuted in September at The Altamont Theatre and returns with a new look Friday, Jan. 26, around the corner at Asheville Music Hall. Ethan Heller (guitar/vocals), Wilson Stern (bass/vocals), Ian Taylor (keys/vocals) and Sean Mason (drums/vocals) will lead audience members on the psychedelic journey with help from yet-to-be-announced special guests. The experience begins at 10 p.m. $7 advance/$10 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of the band.
