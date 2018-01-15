Smart Bets: Gerald van de Wiele

A native of Detroit, Gerald van de Wiele studied at Black Mountain College from 1954-56 and has enjoyed success as a painter ever since. Now, his alma mater presents the exhibition Variations/Seven-Decades of Painting, a retrospective featuring paintings, sculptures, drawings, ink sketches and watercolors. Selections include “Wells Street” (1956), a painting van de Wiele began at BMC; “Castelli” (1962), a work from his first solo exhibition in New York City; and “Chapala” (2017), his most recent painting to reference a 1951 trip to Mexico. Van de Wiele, now 85, will be at the opening reception Friday, Jan. 19, and give a gallery talk at 6:15 p.m. The following day, at 2 p.m., he and exhibition curator Jason Andrew will have a public conversation about the artist’s life and work. Free. blackmountaincollege.org. Image of “Odyssey,” courtesy of the artist