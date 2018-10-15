Smart Bets: Ghost-Note

Having already established themselves as respected percussionists in the jazz-fusion band Snarky Puppy, Grammy winners Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth sought a new project to highlight the diversity of their fellow talented Dallas-based musicians. The result is Ghost-Note, which dropped its debut album, Fortified, in 2015. Sophomore collection Swagism followed in April, featuring more than 20 guest musicians, among them master saxophonists Kamasi Washington and Karl Denson. In addition to Searight and Werth, the current touring ensemble is composed of Dywane “MonoNeon” Thomas Jr. (bass), Xavier Taplin (keys), Vaughn “V.Keys” Henry (keys), Peter Knudsen (guitar) and Jonathan Mones (alto sax/flute). The Texans take to the Asheville Music Hall stage on Thursday, Oct. 18, at 10 p.m. $10 advance/$15 day of show. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of the band
