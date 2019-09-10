Smart Bets: Give To The Music

For its 11th annual Give to the Music fundraiser, the Music Academy of Asheville brings local rockers The Broadcast to The Orange Peel stage for a full-album performance of Led Zeppelin IV. These special takes on “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven” and “When the Levee Breaks” are made possible through the band’s frontwoman/vocalist Caitlin Krisko, who’s been a teacher at the school for several years. “[I’m] honestly floored by how much investment they have in Asheville’s youth culture regarding music,” she says. “The money we raise from the event will go toward free private instruction for lower-income local youths and also provide them the necessary instruments to be able to thrive.” The show takes place Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. $20 advance/$25 day of show/$12 for ages 12 and younger. theorangepeel.net. Photo courtesy of The Broadcast