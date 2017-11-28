To celebrate its milestone 20th event, The Big Crafty offers its first two-day community bazaar with Hand to Heart Holiday. Among the wide variety of creations from the 175 artists sharing their work at the U.S. Cellular Center are the porcelain wares of Kung Fu Clay, the potions of Take Care Herbals and the handmade macrame plant hangers of HangingKnots. Organizers are also working with the Asheville Area Arts Council and the city of Asheville to offer demos throughout the weekend. A $5 VIP preview for those who prefer a more leisurely art and craft experience takes place Saturday, Dec. 2, 1-8 p.m., followed by a free event Sunday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. thebigcrafty.com. Photo of Brit Sigh, right, owner of Clever Raven Industrial, by Justin Rabuck
Smart Bets: Hand to Heart Holiday
