Smart Bets: A Christmas Carol

For 40 years, the Montford Park Players have performed Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Last year, the beloved troupe added a new tradition to its holiday offerings: an outdoor Victorian Christmas festival A Day with Dickens. Prior to the play, children may enjoy complimentary crafts and hot chocolate while attendees of all ages shop for gifts, purchase food and beverages, and interact with costumed characters. As for the main event, this year’s production endeavors to present Dickens’ story as close to the original text as possible, including the presence of a scene from the novella that’s rarely performed onstage. It all happens at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater, Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 2-17. A Day with Dickens at 3 p.m., play at 5 p.m. Free, but advanced seating reservations may be made online. montfordparkplayers.org. Photo courtesy of Montford Park Players
