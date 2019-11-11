Smart Bets: Healer by Day/Hooker by Night

Known for her crystal bowl sound bath classes, Asheville-based artist Kristin Reitter reflects on those kinds of vibrations as well as others in her hourlong cabaret Healer by Day/Hooker by Night. Advertised as “perfect for bachelor/bachelorette parties,” the show features 11 new songs that Reitter will perform with a band composed of Matt Foglia (piano), Sam Cobb (drums), Susie Comet (bass) and Michale Heinerth (guitar). Profanity and “hysterical content that may involve waving vibrators in the air, promoting safe sex and healthy boundaries” are also very much likely, while dancing and laughter are promised. All of the above converges at The BLOCK off Biltmore on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. $15. theblockoffbiltmore.com. Photo by Erica Mueller