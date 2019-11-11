Smart bets: Jericho Brown

Posted on by Alli Marshall

In his latest collection, The Tradition, poet Jericho Brown explores survival, abuse, violence and the ways love exists within those darknesses. He also offers a number of duplex poems, a form of his own invention that combines the sonnet, the ghazal and the blues. It’s a slight but powerful expression weaving dissonant images into a stunning big picture. Brown — an associate professor and the director of the Creative Writing Program at Emory University — shared the title poem from The Tradition at one of Asheville BookWorks’ beloved Vandercooked Poetry Nights. The book is a finalist for a National Book Award, to be announced on Nov. 20. Before that, he’ll give a reading at Blue Ridge Room in UNC Asheville’s Highsmith Student Union on Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. Free. english.unca.edu. Photo courtesy of Brown

