Smart Bets: Heather Bell Adams

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
BET Heather Bell Adams

The latest in a long line of attorneys-turned-fiction writers, Hendersonville native Heather Bell Adams moved to the North Carolina Triangle to attend Duke University and Duke University School of Law. Outside of her day job at her Raleigh legal practice, which focuses on financial services litigation, she’s had short fiction published in a number of literary journals. Now comes her debut novel, Maranatha Road, about a mother in a small Southern town wrestling with the loss of her son and the appearance of a young woman claiming to be carrying his child. Adams reads from her book in a free event at Malaprop’s on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. She’ll be in conversation with Jeremy Jones, associate professor of English at Western Carolina University. malaprops.com. Author photo courtesy of Adams

SHARE
About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.