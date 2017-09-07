Smart Bets: Heather Bell Adams

The latest in a long line of attorneys-turned-fiction writers, Hendersonville native Heather Bell Adams moved to the North Carolina Triangle to attend Duke University and Duke University School of Law. Outside of her day job at her Raleigh legal practice, which focuses on financial services litigation, she’s had short fiction published in a number of literary journals. Now comes her debut novel, Maranatha Road, about a mother in a small Southern town wrestling with the loss of her son and the appearance of a young woman claiming to be carrying his child. Adams reads from her book in a free event at Malaprop’s on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. She’ll be in conversation with Jeremy Jones, associate professor of English at Western Carolina University. malaprops.com. Author photo courtesy of Adams