Smart Bets: Paa Kow

At an age when most children are occupied with learning how to count and tie their shoes, Paa Kow was busy playing music with his family’s concert band. From those early days in the small village of Enyan Denkyira near Cape Coast in Ghana, the drummer has continued to explore the instrument’s potential and now tours the world from his home base in Denver. Specializing in danceable jams with lyrics in English and his native Fante, Paa Kow has a new album out in mid-October called Cookpot, which derives its title from the drummer’s opinion that making music is comparable to preparing food. Paa Kow plays a free show at The Altamont Theatre on Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. thealtamonttheatre.com. Photo by Elliot Sif
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.