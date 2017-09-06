Video release: ‘Deeper Thirst’ by David Earl

Who among us hasn’t wanted to walk out of a soul-sucking meeting and run headlong into the wild, natural beauty of the surrounding mountains? Local rocker David Earl Tomlinson does exactly than in a new video that was directed, filmed and edited by Silas Durocher of The Get Right Band. Tomlinson and Durocher wrote the story; the song is from Tomlinson’s latest album, Catch a Thrill.