Smart Bets: Hustle Souls

This spring, Asheville-based soul, roots and funk band Hustle Souls released a series of live performance videos on Facebook. Filmed at the Snaggy Mountain artist retreat in Burnsville, the work caught the eyes and ears of studio whiz Eric “Mixerman” Sarafin, who invited the band to collaborate. Ben Harper’s go-to mixer since 1995’s Fight for Your Mind and the engineer for Barenaked Ladies’ 2003 album Everything to Everyone, Sarafin produced and mixed fellow local rockers The Broadcast’s Dodge the Arrow. Hustle Souls and Sarafin have recording sessions booked for October, and, on Friday, Aug. 18, the band will launch a Kickstarter campaign to cover production costs and studio time for the proposed 10-track album. The show, at Asheville Music Hall, starts at 10 p.m. with an opening set from The Freeway Revival. Free. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo by Libby Gamble