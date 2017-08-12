Acoustic Asheville: Ben Phan

With many roads traveled, Ben Phan draws from his own life as a songwriter. He combines that with deft guitar skills, draws from multiple genres of music and brings it together with a soulful voice.

Catch him and his band, the Soul Symphony, at RiverFest on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m. Ahead of that show, Xpress and Acoustic Asheville got an exclusive performance of three songs at The Grey Eagle.

“Strange and Crazy People”

“Neon Avenue”

“Another Junkie Down”