Single release: “Mommy Love to Dance” by FTO

It’s been a busy summer for Boone-based hip-hop collective Free the Optimus. The group recently released two tracks, back-to-back, including “Somnambulant” from “the long lost FTOLive album — which will come out in some form or another by the end of 2017 — [featuring] longtime FTO member Shep Bryan along with C.Shreve the Professor,” according to a press release.
The second single, “Mommy Love to Dance,” starts off with the line, “I’m often in an awful mood / but yeah Mommy got those awesome moves.” It trips along a line between whimsy and laser focus on career and artistic aspiration. “Now get gone with that nit-picky stress sh*t / yeah, I’m on some now, but thinking ’bout some next sh*t,” Shreve raps. The track offers encouragement for those who keep pushing, but also reminds listeners to be in the moment and enjoy the ride.
FTO also released two spoken-word videos, with visuals, featuring emcee MiKE L!VE. View those here and here.
