Smart Bets: Imagine

Asheville-based artist Christopher Holt has been commissioned to depict Haywood Street Congregation’s urban ministry and vision of community through a large-scale fresco that will cover the central wall of the church’s sanctuary. To help raise funds for the project, pianist/composer David Troy Francis has organized Imagine, a community concert that incorporates a wide variety of local performing artists at Diana Wortham Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 4. A house band, led by Francis and featuring four vocalists, will combine forces with such notable figures as classical pianist Kimberly Cann, poet Glenis Redmond and singer Carol Leslie Duermit. Also lending their talents to the evening are swing band Drayton & The Dreamboats, dancer Jake Stainback and a group of actors from Asheville Community Theatre directed by Jerry Crouch. It all starts at 7 p.m. $35-125. dwtheatre.com. Pictured, clockwise from top left, Cann, Redmond, Duermit and Drayton & The Dreamboats. Redmond’s photo by John Fletcher, other photos courtesy of the artists