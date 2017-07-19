Smart bets: Jazz at Jargon

Jargon is West Asheville’s new home for creative cuisine and creative tunes too, as featured in a series of jazz nights. “We put our heads together to figure out a creative way to establish a hang with high-quality music,” says Jacob Rodriguez, who’s working with owner Sean Piper on the lineups for Friday and Saturday shows, with plans to expand to six nights a week. “Due to the later start, we’re seeing a good amount of musicians stopping in after their early gigs, having a drink and sitting in on a song or two. That atmosphere has been so much fun.” The Andrew LaPrise Trio plays on Friday, July 21; the Rick Simerly Trio on Saturday, July 22; The Page Brothers on Friday, July 28; and the Justin Ray Trio on Saturday, July 29, all at 10:30 p.m. Free. jargonrestaurant.com. Photo of Ray by Natalie Ray