Smart Bets: John Cage’s ‘Sonatas and Interludes’

Often cited as one of John Cage’s most important compositions, Sonatas and Interludes was composed 1946-48 and premiered at Black Mountain College on April 6, 1948. According to the official website of the John Cage Trust, the artist’s “prepared piano masterwork” was his first composition using Hindu philosophy as a basis and was written while he studied the works of the Indian art historian and critic Ananda K. Coomaraswamy. Following a preparation period of 45 notes that the trust says takes 2-3 hours to complete, the piece will be performed on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center by pianist/composer and Guggenheim Fellow Amy Williams. The concert begins at 7 p.m. $10 for BMCM+AC members and students with valid ID/$15 nonmembers. blackmountaincollege.org. Photo of Williams courtesy of the artist
