Smart Bets: Josiah Johnson

A co-frontman of The Head and the Heart, Josiah Johnson took a break from touring with the Seattle-based folk rockers in 2016 to combat addiction and focus on recovery. He remains a key component on their recorded projects and performs with his bandmates at some of their bigger shows. In the interim, he’s found his groove as a solo artist, playing acoustic originals reminiscent of his hit group’s early, less-produced days. Johnson stops by Ambrose West on Thursday, June 28, at 8 p.m. Opening the show is a pair of folk duos: Yakima, Wash.-based Planes on Paper, with whom Johnson also frequently performs, and upstate New York’s The Sea The Sea. $12 advance/$15 day of show/$18 VIP guarantees seating in the first three rows. ambrosewest.com. Photo courtesy of Johnson
