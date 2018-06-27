Happy 242: Independence Day events around WNC

Western North Carolina towns exude charm throughout the year, but on Independence Day they take that appeal to another level. That tradition continues in 2018 with streets and parks across the mountains playing host to parades, live music, festivals and other family-friendly celebrations while the sun is out, followed by fireworks and shows to cap off the night.

Unless otherwise noted, events take place Wednesday, July 4. For additional ideas, check out our Calendar section or mountainx.com/calendar.

Asheville

The Asheville Downtown Association hosts the annual Ingles Independence Day Celebration with children’s activities, Splashville and a bouncy house from 2-6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs competitions take place at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. with the finals at 7:30 p.m. Beer, cider and wine will be available for purchase, live music begins at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set for 9:30pm. Free to attend. bit.ly/2la2Pzn

with children’s activities, Splashville and a bouncy house from 2-6 p.m. Ultimate Air Dogs competitions take place at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. with the finals at 7:30 p.m. Beer, cider and wine will be available for purchase, live music begins at 5 p.m. and fireworks are set for 9:30pm. Free to attend. bit.ly/2la2Pzn The Asheville Tourists play the Rome Braves at McCormick Field at 7:05 p.m., followed by a fireworks show presented by ABCCM. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the game is expected to sell out. atmilb.com/1dmtxyO

at McCormick Field at 7:05 p.m., followed by a fireworks show presented by ABCCM. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as the game is expected to sell out. atmilb.com/1dmtxyO On the south side of town, Lake Julian hosts a free fireworks show beginning at dark. The public is invited to come early and picnic, play volleyball or rent a boat. A daytime shuttle will be available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. from Estes Elementary School on Long Shoals Road across from the lake. bit.ly/2Mod0gs

beginning at dark. The public is invited to come early and picnic, play volleyball or rent a boat. A daytime shuttle will be available 8 a.m.-6 p.m. from Estes Elementary School on Long Shoals Road across from the lake. bit.ly/2Mod0gs To satisfy your musical cravings, The Double Crown is hosting a rock n’ roll and country music extravaganza featuring Brooklyn based Megg Farrell , New Orleans songstress Esther Rose and Louisiana’s Sabra Guzmán , along with local support from Vaden Landers and the Do-Rights , Gracie Lane and El Musica . Doors open at 3 p.m. and fares from the event benefit Compañeros Inmigrantes de las Montañas en Accion . bit.ly/2lo9R3D

, New Orleans songstress and Louisiana’s , along with local support from , and . Doors open at 3 p.m. and fares from the event benefit . bit.ly/2lo9R3D Fleetwood’s is hosting a Fourth of July party featuring five bands for five bucks beginning at five p.m. The entertainment includes Reese McHenry and the Fox , The Power , Symptoms , Stevie and Video Age . Doors open at 5 p.m. goo.gl/Hjp2DK

and the , , , and . Doors open at 5 p.m. goo.gl/Hjp2DK Party with a purpose at the Patton Parker House, at the Freedom Gala benefit for Consider Haiti. The event includes a bike ride, picnic style dinner, live music and a great view for fireworks. Tickets to the event are $25 and can be puchased online. considerhaiti.org/july4/

Banner Elk and Beech Mountain

For the third consecutive year, Beech Mountain gets a jump on the festivities Friday, June 29, with its Mile High Fourth of July five-day celebration. Saturday, June 30, features the annual roasting of the hog at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks. Live music and other entertainment fill in the week’s events. See website for full schedule and details. milehighfourth.com

gets a jump on the festivities Friday, June 29, with its five-day celebration. Saturday, June 30, features the annual roasting of the hog at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks. Live music and other entertainment fill in the week’s events. See website for full schedule and details. milehighfourth.com Once the Beech Mountain activities conclude, partner town Banner Elk takes over hosting duties. The Fourth of July Parade gets underway at 11 a.m., followed by rubber-duck race and lawn games at 1 p.m. The events are free to attend and take place at Lees-McRae College and Tate-Evans Town Park. bit.ly/2JH6hfI

Black Mountain, Montreat and Swannanoa

Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain will be home to a free event with live music, street dancing and food vendors 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark from behind BI-LO. bit.ly/2sRtLbo

5:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at dark from behind BI-LO. bit.ly/2sRtLbo The Montreat Conference Center presents the town’s 50th annual Independence Day parade at 10:30 a.m., plus a 5K, barbecue lunch, square dance and an old-timers’ softball game. montreat.org/event/4th-july-celebration

presents the town’s 50th annual Independence Day parade at 10:30 a.m., plus a 5K, barbecue lunch, square dance and an old-timers’ softball game. montreat.org/event/4th-july-celebration Once more offering an alternate way to experience the night’s sights, the Swannanoa Valley Museum holds its annual Independence Day Fireworks Hike , 6-11 p.m. The guided 1.5-mile, moderate trek to the peak of Sunset Mountain concludes with a watermelon snack and a viewing of Black Mountain’s fireworks. $35 museum members/$50 nonmembers. swannanoavalleymuseum.org

, 6-11 p.m. The guided 1.5-mile, moderate trek to the peak of Sunset Mountain concludes with a watermelon snack and a viewing of Black Mountain’s fireworks. $35 museum members/$50 nonmembers. swannanoavalleymuseum.org Louise’s Kitchen is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks viewing party featuring the funk, rock and reggae of The Get Right Band from 6-11 p.m. goo.gl/7QDZ8Q

Brevard

Brevard’s Fourth of July Celebration starts at 8 a.m. with the Firecracker 5K and 10K runs and rolls on downtown through 5 p.m. with a fine arts and crafts festival, classic auto car show, elected officials reading the Declaration of Independence, live music, the Humane Society All Star Pet Show and more. The activities are free to attend and shift to Brevard College at 6 p.m. for a duck race, food and live music, leading up to fireworks at dark. bit.ly/2y6H78O

Another afternoon option is Brevard Music Center’s Pendergrast Family Patriotic Pops, an outdoor concert featuring the “1812 Overture,” complete with a live cannon. The music begins at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $20. brevardmusic.org

Bryson City

Freedom Fest , the annual old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration and street festival, gets underway at 8 a.m. with a 5K, followed by crafts, the Strut Your Mutt pet show, live music, a watermelon eating race, Kidz Zone activities, food vendors and a nighttime fireworks show. bit.ly/2t3EzT9

, the annual old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration and street festival, gets underway at 8 a.m. with a 5K, followed by crafts, the Strut Your Mutt pet show, live music, a watermelon eating race, Kidz Zone activities, food vendors and a nighttime fireworks show. bit.ly/2t3EzT9 Nantahala Outdoor Center is offering a complimentary whitewater rafting adventure on the middle section of the Ocoee River to all veterans and active military this Fourth of July. This is a limited time offer and is subject to guidelines and availability. For more information email media@noc.com or call 423-207-5615. noc.com

Cherokee

The 43rd annual Fourth of July Powwow at Cherokee’s Acquoni Expo Center runs Friday, June 29- Sunday, July 1, with authentic Native American dancing, drumming, food and tribal regalia. A fireworks display takes place June 30 at 10 p.m. $12 daily, cash only. bit.ly/2Hu7LZx

Hendersonville

Downtown Hendersonville’s free Music On Main Street concert series turns patriotic with live music by Wishful Thinkin’ from 7-9 p.m. and fireworks at sundown. bit.ly/2y4Q3LS

Lake Junaluska

The multi-day celebration at Lake Junaluska starts Monday, July 2, with a ticketed concert by Balsam Range and subsequent evening shows by The Martins (July 3) and the Lake Junaluska Singers (July 4). The festivities conclude on Independence Day with a Red, White and Bluegrass: Music of the Mountains parade at 11 a.m., giving way to a barbecue picnic, live music, family-friendly activities and a nighttime fireworks display. bit.ly/2JO0KHE

Lake Lure

Lake Lure delivers two nights of fireworks at dusk, starting Tuesday, July 3, with a free show at the Beach at Lake Lure, which opens at 8 p.m. The following evening’s visual extravaganza restricts beach access to residents and Rumbling Bald Resort guests, though boat rentals are available to the public. bit.ly/2y8CBXE

Marshall

Bring your family and friends and a comfortable chair, some dollars for food concessions and get ready for fireworks in Downtown Marshall. The free show begins shortly after dark. bit.ly/2I6ZiuL

Morganton

The 15th annual Red, White and Bluegrass Festival takes place Wednesday, July 4-Saturday, July 7, featuring over 20 bands, plus camping and food and craft vendors. Balsam Range, Diamond Rio and Larry Sparks are the headliners. Tickets are required July 5-7, but the July 4 celebration is free and includes a frog jumping contest, a doughnut eating contest and fireworks at dark. redwhiteandbluegrassfestival.org

Spring Creek

Spring Creek brings their third consecutive Fourth of July celebration to the Spring Creek Fire Department with a free, family-friendly celebration including food for purchase, live music by Zuzu Welsh and games starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks are schedule for 9:30 p.m. bit.ly/2ta31Dt

Sylva

The Sylva Independence Day celebration gets underway downtown at 6:30 p.m. with free live music from rock band Crocodile Smile and dancing before fireworks begin at dark. bit.ly/2JyE9PS

Waynesville

Waynesville once more eschews fireworks, but brings back the free, family-friendly Stars & Stripes Celebration with a children’s parade at 11 a.m., a patriotic concert by the Haywood Community Band at 2 p.m. and other entertainment lasting until 3 p.m. bit.ly/2sSvSvB

Weaverville