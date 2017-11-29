Smart Bets: Kat Williams

Kat Williams concerts are unfortunately rare these days. The renowned vocalist — an Asheville resident for 20 years — has been diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease and is on a waitlist for a kidney transplant. While fans and the community at large have donated north of $70,000 to help with her treatments, fatigue from the taxing condition limits her ability to tour, making the gigs she does play must-see events. Williams presents a program titled Winter Wonderland on Sunday, Dec. 3, at Isis Music Hall. Accompanied by the Richard Shulman Trio — composed of the eponymous pianist, Zack Page on bass and Rick Dilling on drums — she’ll sing seasonal tunes in R&B, jazz and sacred styles, starting at 7:30 p.m. $20. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Williams
