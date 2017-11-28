Video release: “You Help Me Fall Asleep” by Ian Ridenhour

Today, local indie-pop artist Ian Ridenhour launched his latest music video on PopMatters.com. The video, for the single “You Help Me Fall Asleep,” from Ridehour’s new EP, was directed, filmed and edited by prolific local cinematographer Kira Bursky. It’s “a metaphorical look at unbalanced relationships, teen love and the exchange of energy between individuals,” according to a press release.

“This is my favorite song by far, and it’s been almost impossible to keep silent about it until now,” Ridenhour wrote on Facebook today. “I’m so hyped to share it with y’all, and I hope you love it as much as I do!”