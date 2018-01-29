Smart Bets: Keys N Krates

Building on their early days as a live hip-hop band, Toronto-based electronic music trio Keys N Krates blend that genre with house and U.K. bass music to get listeners moving. Additional influences appear to be working their way into the work of turntablist Jr Flo, keyboard player David Matisse and drummer Adam Tune as well. As evinced by the late 2017 single “Glitter,” a collaboration with up-and-coming New Orleans vocalist Ambré, the group’s forthcoming album Cura promises a greater incorporation of R&B into their evolving dance sound. Keys N Krates bring their acclaimed live show to The Orange Peel on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 9 p.m. Los Angeles producer Falcons and New York City’s DJ Jubilee open. $22 advance/$25 day of show. theorangepeel.net. Photo courtesy of the band
