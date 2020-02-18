Smart Bets: Krista Shows

Krista Shows’ road to Asheville was a bit of a circuitous one. Adopted from Texas and raised in Mississippi, she grew up singing church music and momentarily called Los Angeles, Hawaii and Western North Carolina home before returning to Mississippi in her early 20s. Alongside the Sunflower River in the rural town of Clarksdale, Shows started writing songs as a means of processing life and making connections with others, drawing on folk, country and R&B traditions. These creations form her debut studio album, Prone to Wander, which is slated for release sometime in 2020. A finalist in the 2019 LEAF Singer-Songwriter Competition, Shows will perform with a full band on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Isis Music Hall Lounge. $12 advance/$15 day of show. isisasheville.com. Photo courtesy of Shows