Smart Bets: The Comedy Show

The self-professed “cornerstone of Asheville’s black community” since 1893, the YMI Cultural Center has rolled into 2020 seeking to be a destination for all people to “experience a variety of cultural programs and exhibitions of art and artifacts from Asheville to Africa, preserving the heritage of African Americans in Buncombe County.” Kicking off the initiative is The Comedy Show, a monthly event featuring talent from across the country with an emphasis on black, female and LGBT+ performers. The series’ inaugural edition takes place Thursday, Feb. 20, with an all-black lineup that includes headliner Mia Jackson, plus Tiffany Anderson, Kourtlyn Wiggins and local comic Petey Smith-McDowell. The jokes start at 8 p.m., and the series will continue on the last Thursday of every month with a rotating lineup of comics. $20 advance/$25 day of show. avl.mx/6ww. Photo of Jackson courtesy of the artist