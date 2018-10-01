Smart Bets: Kuzu

While on a long solo tour of the U.S. in 2017, Chicago saxophonist Dave Rempis collaborated, in separate instances, with both Asheville-based guitarist Tashi Dorji and Windy City drummer Tyler Damon. By that point, Dorji and Damon had already established themselves as a formidable guitar-percussion duo and, pleased with their separate work with Rempis, agreed to bring the so-called “stalwart of the Chicago improvised music scene” aboard for a new endeavor called Kuzu. The group’s debut record Hiljaisuus (Finnish for “silence”) was released in mid-September and on Thursday, Oct. 4, the musicians will kick off a two-week tour with a 9 p.m. show at The Mothlight. $8 advance/$10 day of show. Multi-instrumentalist Bruce Lamont and guitarist-composer Kevin Hufnagel play opening solo sets. themothlight.com. Photo by Julia Dratel
