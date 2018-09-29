Acoustic Asheville: The Moon and You (Asheville Barnaroo edition)

The final installment for the month of Asheville Barnaroo artists is The Moon and You.
The group is led by the local songwriting duo of Melissa Hyman and Ryan Furstenberg who bring their own fun sound to the Americana genre. They’ve released three full-length records over the past five years and continue to produce new music while burning up roads all across the U.S. and Europe.
With drummer Ryan Lasseter in support, the group gave a performance at The Grey Eagle in advance of their appearance at Barnaroo. Their show is the local festival is their last Asheville-area concert before they head to Europe on tour.
“We Are Home”
“Endless Summer”
“Avignon”
