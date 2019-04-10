Smart Bets: Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges’ 2018 sophomore album, Good Thing, solidified the Fort Worth, Texas-based soul singer as far more than a retro act — thanks in part to a Western North Carolina connection. The local duo of King Garbage (Black Mountain-based Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis of Asheville) produced the tracks “Lions” and “Mrs.” with the prolific Ricky Reed of Los Angeles, vaulting their own soul sound to the national stage. In the wake of playing Gil Scott-Heron and performing the spoken-word poet’s “Whitey on the Moon” in the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, Bridges heads to Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Monday, April 15. Keeping the soul theme going, British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne starts off the evening at 7. $39.50-$79.50. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo by Jack McKain