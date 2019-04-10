Smart Bets: Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges’ 2018 sophomore album, Good Thing, solidified the Fort Worth, Texas-based soul singer as far more than a retro act — thanks in part to a Western North Carolina connection. The local duo of King Garbage (Black Mountain-based Zach Cooper and Vic Dimotsis of Asheville) produced the tracks “Lions” and “Mrs.” with the prolific Ricky Reed of Los Angeles, vaulting their own soul sound to the national stage. In the wake of playing Gil Scott-Heron and performing the spoken-word poet’s “Whitey on the Moon” in the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, Bridges heads to Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Monday, April 15. Keeping the soul theme going, British singer-songwriter Jess Glynne starts off the evening at 7. $39.50-$79.50. uscellularcenterasheville.com. Photo by Jack McKain
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.