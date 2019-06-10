Smart Bets: Maggie and Brian Smith

In his past lives, Brian Smith was a competitive bicycle racer and a songwriter and frontman for the bands Beat Angels and Gentlemen Afterdark. He also overcame addictions to crystal meth and alcohol before turning to writing. Based on stories published in Tucson Weekly, Smith’s Tucson Salvage: Tales and Recollections from La Frontera examines the lives of people living on the margins of society, struggling to survive below the poverty line. In conjunction with the collection, Smith worked on a half-hour documentary by the same name with his wife, Maggie “Not the British Actress” Smith, who directed the film. Brian will read from his book, Maggie will screen her work and the couple will participate in a Q&A at Malaprop’s on Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m. Free to attend. malaprops.com. Photo by Bob Chasen